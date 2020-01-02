Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G retail box teased by CEO: Expected price, specs, and more

Image Source : WEIBO Redmi K30 5G retail box

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi K30 in its Redmi K series. Now, the Chinese company is soon to launch its 5G variant -- the Redmi K30 5G -- whose latest teaser shows us the looks of its retail box.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G box

As teased by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, the Redmi K30 5G’s retail box has been teased and the smartphone will come with a white box with a big multi-colour ‘Redmi K30’ written on it. The top right corner has the blue Xiaomi logo and the bottom right corner has 5G on it.

Additionally, the side face of the box has ‘Redmi K30 5G’ written on it.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G launch

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi K30 5G at an event on January 7 in China. As a reminder, Realme will also launch its 5G smartphone called the Realme X50 5G on the same day. Both smartphones are each other’s competitors.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G specs, price

The Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G will come with a 6.67-inch dual punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The smartphone will have four rear cameras (64MP primary one, an 8MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. There will be two front cameras rated at 20MP and 2MP.

Additionally, the Redmi K30 5G has recently been spotted on TENNA with 10GB of RAM. The smartphone is expected to come with 10GB of RAM variant along with a 12GB one.

While there is no confirmation on the Redmi K30 5G price, it is expected to start at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 20,500).

We will keep you posted once the Redmi K30 5G gets launched. Therefore, stay tuned.

