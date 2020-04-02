Xiaomi Mi Band 5 could be launched tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 could be launching on April 3.

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the next iteration of the Mi Band series, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. Xiaomi’s sub-brand Mijia has just announced that they will be hosting an online launch event tomorrow, April 3. The announcement was made via the company's official Weibo account where they have not mentioned any key details about the product slated for the launch. However, the teaser does suggest that the event will be focused on wearables.

Reports suggest that the Chinese tech giant might launch a couple of wearables at the event, one of them being the much-anticipated Mi Band 5. There are also chances that the company might showcase WearOS powered smartwatches as well as wearables for kids.

As of now, there have not been enough leaks and rumours about the Mi Band 5. It is being said that the company has been working on the product since last August making it almost a year now. As the Mi Band 5 will be a direct successor to the Mi Band 4, it will carry a lot of the features from its predecessor and make them better. A couple of leaks do suggest that the upcoming Mi Band 5 will sport a larger OLED display and the global version could even get NFC support for payments.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is the flagship wearable available in India. The smart band is listed on Xiaomi's website for Rs. 2,299. However, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the customers will not be able to purchase it for the time being.