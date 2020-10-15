Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro with 144Hz display launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro with 144Hz display launched in India.

Xiaomi has finally launched the long-awaited Mi 10T series in India. The new series of smartphones will compete head to head against the OnePlus 8, Apple iPhone 11 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. The new series consists of two smartphones, the Xiaomi Mi 10T and the Mi 10T. Here’s everything you need to know about the two new devices.

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro price in India

Xiaomi Mi 10T has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 37,999. As for the Mi 10T Pro, the smartphone has been priced at Rs. 39,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model. Both the smartphones are available in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colour variants. The Mi 10T Pro is also being offered in Aurora Blue colour option.

Both the Xiaomi flagship smartphones will be up for pre-orders starting October 16 via Mi.com, Flipkart as well as the Mi Home Stores. The company has also announced pre-order offers on the smartphone, which will be valid during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro buyers will get a cashback of up to Rs. 3,000. There will be an additional Rs. 2,000 off on exchange and no-cost EMI options.

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro sport a 6.67-inch FullHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphones are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Under the hood, the two smartphones packs in a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Xiaomi Mi 10T sports a triple rear camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

As for the Mi 10T Pro, the handset features a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, the phone comes with a 20-megapixel shooter on the front.

