Xiaomi Mi 10 is set to launch on February 13, coronavirus could affect offline sales

Image Source : TECHDROIDER Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to come with a 108MP camera.

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch their next flagship smartphone, the Mi 10, in China. The smartphone was expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2020 and now the leaks are pointing towards February 13 launch. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company could host an online-only launch event. The recent leak also suggests that the new smartphone will go on sale starting February 14 followed by the Mi 10 Pro on February 18.

According to the leaks provided by Xiaomishka, the Xiaomi Mi 10, which was supposed to launch on February 7, will now be unveiled at an online-only launch event on February 13. While the company has not made any official announcements yet, they might make the announcement on February 7. The change of dates is happening due to the coronavirus outbreak, which was initially spotted in Wuhan, China.

As far as the specifications are concerned, earlier leaks and rumours have suggested that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The device will most likely come with a 108MP primary camera at the back just like the Mi Note 10. Alongside the 108-megapixel sensor, the Mi 10 will get a 16-megapixel, a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor.

Apart from all this, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is expected to feature a 6.4-inch fullHD+ display. It will also be the first smartphone to come with up to 16GB of RAM. It will run MIUI 11 based on Google’s latest Android 10 operating system. All of this will be backed by a massive 5,250mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

According to the images leaked by Techdroider, the Mi 10 series is expected to come with curved edges on the display and punch-hole camera design.