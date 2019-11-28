Xiaomi to launch a new Mi TV, colour variant for Redmi Note 8 Pro today

Image Source : XIAOMI / TWITTER Redmi Note 8 Pro is soon getting a new colour variant in India.

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new colour variant of its popular Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone in India. Along with the new colour variant, the company will also announce the launch of the new Mi TV 4. The TV is expected to be a 32-inch affordable smart TV.

Xiaomi has recently launched a new colour variant of the Redmi Note 8 in India, the Cosmic Purple. Apart from that, the company even unveiled the new Ocean Blue colour variant for the Redmi Note 8 Pro globally. The same is expected to arrive in India today.

Currently, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in three colour variants, Shadow Black, Gamma Green and Halo White. These colour variants are available in all the storage variants, 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and the top end 8GB+128GB. Even the new Cosmic Purple colour for Redmi Note 8 comes for both 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants.

Alongside the new colour variants, the Chinese manufacturer is also bringing a new television to India. The company currently has around six models with different screen size options. The starting price of a Xiaomi smart TV is Rs. 12,499. With the upcoming TV, the company might beat that price tag and bring an even cheaper model.

The new Mi TV and Redmi Note 8 Ocean Blue colour variants are expected to be made available during the Black Friday sale, which begins tomorrow.