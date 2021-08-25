Xiaomi announces Mi Flagship Days sale: Dates, offers and more

Follow us on Xiaomi announces Mi Flagship Days sale.

Xiaomi India has announced ‘Mi Flagship Days’, bringing this year’s best prices and offers on its flagship range. The mega sale offers exclusive deals and discounts across Mi and Redmi range of products from smartphones to Smart TVs and much more. Starting from 25th August till 27th August, users can avail a host of exciting deals on Mi.com and Mi Store App.

Featuring the latest hardware and top of the line specs, both Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro will be available at an additional discount of up to Rs. 5000. Offering a delightful shopping experience to the customers during the Mi Flagship Days, users can avail additional exchange offers of up to Rs. 16,000 with Mi Exchange on devices such as Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T and Mi 10i. With the Mi Exchange offer, users can also grab their favourite smartphones at a starting price of Rs. 11,000.

With the ‘Reward Mi’ programme, users will get a unique chance to win exciting prizes in the form of Mi 11X Pro, Mi 10T Pro, Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon, and Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P. It will further give consumers an opportunity to avail exciting offers and get extra coupon discounts worth up to Rs. 1,200. With ‘Reward Mi’, users can also earn Mi Tokens on every purchase, which can further be converted into discount coupons or provide priority access for the newly launched products.

During the ‘Mi Flagship Days’, the company is also running exciting deals and discounts on its ecosystem products such as Mi Electric Toothbrush, Mi Toys, Backpack, among others. Consumers will be able to purchase these products during the exciting hourly deals from 12PM to 3PM. Further, this two day festival will also offer exclusive bundle discounts on products such as Mi Smart Speaker, Mi Electric Toothbrush T100, Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p, among others, with a massive discount of up to INR 5,499 on purchasing in bulk.