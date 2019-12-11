Windows 7 support will end from January 15, 2020, here’s what will happen?

Windows 7 support to end in January 2020

For Windows users, here’s some news! Microsoft will officially end support for its 10-year old Windows 7 operating system next year. Read on to know what will happen next:

Windows 7 to die soon

As per a recent official blog post, Microsoft’s Windows 7 OS won’t be available for use, starting January 14, 2020. Following this, Microsoft will start displaying a full-screen warning for users who will be still using Windows 7 from January 15, 2020.

The warning will tell users of the risks of using Windows 7 and will stay on the display until users don’t do something about. It will continue to pop up on users’ screen until they upgrade to Windows 10.

The full-screen notification will appear on the following versions of the Windows 7 Service Pack 1:

• Starter

• Home Basic

• Home Premium

• Professional

One thing worth noting is that if users have purchased the Extended Security Update (ESU) of the Windows 7 Professional version, the notification won’t be displayed. The Windows 7 Extended Security Update will be available to enterprise customers through January 2023. It will be sold on a per-device basis and its price will increase every year.

Additionally. Domain-joined machines and machines in KIOSK mode won’t get the warning.

As Microsoft wants users to leave Windows 7 and adopt Windows 10, its best to update to it if you are still using Windows 7.