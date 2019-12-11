Wednesday, December 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Windows 7 support will end from January 15, 2020, here’s what will happen?

Windows 7 support will end from January 15, 2020, here’s what will happen?

Microsoft will soon end Windows 7 support, starting January 14, 2020. Find out what will happen next.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 11, 2019 16:14 IST
Windows 7 support to end in January 2020

Windows 7 support to end in January 2020

For Windows users, here’s some news! Microsoft will officially end support for its 10-year old Windows 7 operating system next year. Read on to know what will happen next:

Windows 7 to die soon

As per a recent official blog post, Microsoft’s Windows 7 OS won’t be available for use, starting January 14, 2020. Following this, Microsoft will start displaying a full-screen warning for users who will be still using Windows 7 from January 15, 2020.
 
The warning will tell users of the risks of using Windows 7 and will stay on the display until users don’t do something about. It will continue to pop up on users’ screen until they upgrade to Windows 10.
 
The full-screen notification will appear on the following versions of the Windows 7 Service Pack 1:
 
• Starter
• Home Basic
• Home Premium
• Professional 
 
One thing worth noting is that if users have purchased the Extended Security Update (ESU) of the Windows 7 Professional version, the notification won’t be displayed. The Windows 7 Extended Security Update will be available to enterprise customers through January 2023. It will be sold on a per-device basis and its price will increase every year.
 
Additionally. Domain-joined machines and machines in KIOSK mode won’t get the warning.
 
As Microsoft wants users to leave Windows 7 and adopt Windows 10, its best to update to it if you are still using Windows 7.
 
For more technology news, click over here.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News