WhatsApp 2.19.120 update brings new design for chat screen, call waiting support and more

Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp for iOS gets a chat screen redesign.

WhatsApp has just started rolling out a new update with version number 2.19.120 for iOS devices. The new update brings call-waiting support, chat-screen redesign and more. The update is slowly rolling out so if you have not received the update yet, it should arrive shortly.

Call waiting will now allow users to choose whether they want to receive another incoming call while on the WhatsApp call or not. This will come in really handy when you are receiving an important WhatsApp call in the middle of one with another person. The incoming call will bring a beep sound to notify the user about the incoming call. The user can then choose to accept or decline the call. If he accepts the incoming call, the ongoing call will go on hold.

Apart from that, the update also brings a redesigned chat screen. While it is not a complete overhaul, it does bring neat little changes on board. The changelog also mentions the much-awaited privacy setting that allows users to control who can add them to groups. This way no one can force you to enter a certain group. The admin will be required to send a private invite. Even though the changelog mentions it now, it has already been available on both iOS and Android for quite some time now.

In case you have not tried the Group setting yet, you can access it by heading over to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups. Here, you will get the option to choose, Everyone, My Contacts or My contacts except.