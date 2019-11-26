WhatsApp for Android, iOS: Top 5 features you should know about

WhatsApp has a ton of features and these are the ones you should start using right away.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging applications. The company has been able to reach a great milestone by constantly updating the application with tons of exciting features. While people know about most features of WhatsApp, here are some features you might not be using. Here’s why you should start using them right away.

Account Privacy

WhatsApp is not only an instant messaging app, but it also allows users to share photos and videos as stories. We would recommend checking your privacy settings once for peace of mind. You can do this by heading over to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy.

Live Location

Live location feature can come in handy at a lot of scenarios.

WhatsApp has added this feature a long time ago. If you travel alone at times, you should share live-location with your friends and family. This way they will have a constant check on you and in case you stop at one spot for a long time, they will know where exactly you are situated. In order to send live location, just tap on attach icon and then hit Location.

High-Quality Image sharing

We constantly use WhatsApp to share photos and videos with our friends and family. At times, the app is even used to share official media. However, it shrinks the images from their original sizes to around 60-70KB. You can avoid shrinking by sending those images as documents. Simply tap on the attach icon in the chat and then select Document. Now, choose the image or video file you want to send.

Media Visibility

Media Visibility will not help you save space on your phone.

When someone sends you images or videos on WhatsApp, they automatically end up in your gallery. In case you don’t want that to happen, follow these steps.

Head over to any chat and tap on their name

Now select media visibility

Tap on Yes or No according to your preference

Mute Stories

WhatsApp introduced the stories feature quite some time ago. While the feature is really interesting and keeps you updated with your friends and family, it can be annoying at times. If there is a particular person who's stories you would like to avoid, just tap and hold on one of their stories and hit the mute option.