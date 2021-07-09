Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp to soon allow users to change image, video quality.

WhatsApp is currently working on two new features that might allow users to send images and videos in ‘best quality'. WABetaInfo reported that the two features are currently in development for the Android app and should eventually present three quality options when sending images and videos. The options are ‘Auto', ‘Best quality' or ‘Data saver'.

There's currently no word on when the feature may see an official release, and WABetaInfo's report relates specifically to the Android beta app and not iOS, The Verge reported. But given the feature parity between WhatsApp's apps, development on iOS is unlikely to be too far behind, it added.

Recently, a report said that WhatsApp might soon allow users to choose what video quality will be uploaded when they send someone a video. The new video upload quality feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo and while it's not active yet, their report confirms that it's in the works.

Choosing the video quality before sending is useful as it means that you can pick the right option to either save bandwidth or share the video without heavy compression. The image and video quality settings join a growing list of unreleased WhatsApp features unearthed by WABetaInfo.

The most anticipated of these is multi-device support, which will allow the service to be usable across multiple devices. The app researcher reported the feature was in development last year and more recently Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the feature will launch soon.

(with IANS inputs)