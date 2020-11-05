WhatsApp testing a new 'Vacation Mode' feature: Here's what it does

WhatsApp might get a 'Vacation Mode' on Android soon.

WhatsApp is currently one of the most popular cross-platform messaging apps. The application constantly receives updates with new features. The Facebook-owned giant is now reportedly working on a new ‘Vacation Mode' feature. This will basically allow users to keep the archived chats in the archive even when a new message arrives.

Archive feature basically allows the users to throw away distracting chats into a separate folder. However, the chats reappear on the main chats screen once a message is received from that contact or in the archived group. This sometimes takes away the purpose of archiving a chat.

With the latest WhatsApp for Android beta, the company is allowing users to tweak the way the app handles archived chats. According to WABetaInfo, the feature has been made available on the WhatsApp for Android beta version v2.20.206.2.

The company had also released an update where WhatsApp started preventing muted archived chats to be automatically unarchived when new messages arrived. However, with this new beta version, the users will not need to mute the chat in order to keep it archived.

WhatsApp is also tweaking its UI a bit in order to help users take complete advantage of the new feature. The messaging app’s “Archived Chats” section might get moved at the top of your chat list once Vacation Mode is enabled. This will make the visibility better and ensure you do not end up missing any important text.

As mentioned above, the feature is still under development, which means you will not receive it on the stable version just yet. Once it is out of the beta stage, it should arrive soon for both Android and iOS users.

