WhatsApp QR Code feature rolled out for Android, iOS beta users: Here's how it works

WhatsApp has started rolling out the much-awaited QR code support for iOS and Android beta users. The feature will basically allow users to scan QR codes and start chatting with the phone number associated with that code. As of now, users need to manually add the contact on their phone and then head over to WhatsApp to chat with the new contact.

According to a report by WABetainfo, WhatsApp has now released the QR code feature for Android Beta testers. The feature was made available for iOS beta testers a while back. The report suggests that the Android users will be able to find the QR code support on the latest WhatsApp for Android Beta 2.20.171 version.

The update will be made available via the Google Play Store. Notably, it will only be available for those who have signed in for WhatsApp’s beta testing program. The company has not yet revealed many details about the stable release. However, if things go well, the masses should expect the update very soon.

In case you have got the update, QR option next to your name when you head over to the WhatsApp settings page. This QR code can be given to others so that they can start a chat seamlessly.

In other news, WhatsApp is also working on integrating Facebook’s recently launched Messenger Rooms service. This will help users to start a video conference with over 40 people seamlessly. The feature was made available for some Android beta users and iOS beta users. It is expected to land on the stable builds soon.

