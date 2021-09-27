Follow us on WhatsApp Pay might get cashback feature soon.

WhatsApp launched its UPI-based payments system a while back. While it is quite convenient to use, people are not using it as much as Paytm or Google Pay. One of the reasons behind this could be that WhatsApp does not provide any sort of cashback or other offers.

In order to fill this gap, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a cashback feature for its WhatsApp Pay payments system. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has introduced a cashback feature in a beta version of its Android app.

As per the report, the current code hints towards a one-time cashback of just ₹10. Considering other apps like Google Pay and PhonePe offer way more, it is quite less. However, this could change with the upcoming updates.

It is also worth noting that the reward could be only for the people making their first payment via WhatsApp Pay.

As of now, this piece of news should be taken with a pinch of salt as the company has not yet announced anything officially.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp users have started receiving the multi-device feature on the stable iOS version of the app. With the multi-device support, you do not have to keep your phone online. To enable multi-device beta on iOS, update to the latest version from App Store and select the multi-device prompt from Linked Devices section. Now, scan a QR code with your phone just like on WhatsApp Web.