WhatsApp won’t support some devices from tomorrow; Here’s how to backup WhatsApp chats

As a yearly thing, Facebook-owned WhatsApp stops supporting some older devices and 2020 is also included in the list. WhatsApp told people about the change in advance so that it gets easier for them to switch to an upgraded smartphone or upgraded OS version with ease. However, for those who haven’t, today’s the last day to do so and get all your WhatsApp chats as well before you finally lose them. Hence, here’s how to backup your WhatsApp chats before WhatsApp finally stops supporting your device.

Before that, you should know that WhatsApp has already ended support for Windows phones, BlackBerry phones, Nokia Symbian S60 and S40. Now, starting February 1, that is, tomorrow, some Android and iOS devices will no longer run the popular messaging app. For Android, smartphones running Android version Gingerbread 2.3.7 or older won’t be able to support WhatsApp, meaning Android 4.0.3 and above will only support the app. For iOS, iPhones running iOS 8 or earlier won’t get to run the Facebook-owned messaging app. This means iOS 9 and above can still run WhatsApp.

How to backup WhatsApp chats on Android, iOS (Method 1)

The first method involves backing up WhatsApp chats on your cloud storage. Here are the simple steps:

Open WhatsApp on your Android and iOS smartphones

Head to the Settings menu

For Android, tap on the three-dotted option in the top right corner. For iOS, select the Settings option in the bottom right corner

Select the Chats option

Click on the Chat Backup option

Select the Backup Now option to backup the WhatsApp chats on Google Drive for Android and iCloud for iOS

How to backup WhatsApp chats on Android, iOS (Method 2)

The second method requires you to export chats to your email ID. Here’s how you can do it:

Go to the WhatsApp app on your Android and iOS smartphones

Select the desired individual or group chat you want to export

For Android, select the More Options, then More, and finally select the Export Chat option

For iOS, tap on the name of the chatbox, scroll down a bit and then select the Export Chat option

Following this, you will get to choose whether or not you want to export your chat with media

An email will be composed and your WhatsApp chat will be received over mail as a ‘.txt’ file

We hope the simple steps mentioned above help you easily backup your WhatsApp chats so that you at least don’t lose them even if your smartphone loses WhatsApp support.

