What is quora and how to create account Opening quora online

Quora is a website wherein users can post questions and answers where users can ask questions that are answered and edited by Internet users as opinions. Quora Inc is basically based in Mountain View, California.

How can we use Quora and is Quora account free?

Quora happens to be a free service for readers and users who answer questions do it for free. Quora does not charge any fee to connect the questions and answers.

How can one ask questions on Quora?

For adding questions, simply click on 'Ask Question' that is placed on the top right of the page, where the users will be shown questions, which are similar to your questions. In case you don't see your question, simply click

'Ask Question' for adding it on Quora. As soon as the users asks, the question gets distributed to writers and notifies users about new answers.

How can someone join Quora?

For joining Quora, the users need to have an account that can be created using Google, Twitter or Facebook.

How can one logout of Quora?

To logout from Quora, users are required to click on the Profile menu at the top-right that leads to a Logout link at the bottom of the dropdown menu. On the app users can go to the “You” tab, followed with click the “…” icon, and then select “Logout” option that shows at the bottom of the menu.

How to delete questions on Quora?

To delete questions, Quora offers a grace period wherein the users is permitted to delete a question. For this, a drop-down menu will appear and users should be able to click on Delete Question option. As soon as the grace period is over, you won't be able to delete your question.

How can one delete answers on Quora?

To delete answers on Quora, simply click on Delete link below the answer and confirm by clicking the 'Delete Answer' button. The uses can only delete his own answer and not other users answer.

How can one write a post on Quora?

For writing a post on Quora, one needs to create a Blog first. For this, users on laptop and desktop need to click on the profile picture, followed with clicking on Blogs in the menu and clicking on 'Create Blog'. Now enter the Blog Name, URL and Description, followed with clicking on the Create Blog Button. You are ready to go now.

Who owns Quora?

Quora is owned by Quora, Inc. that is a Private Corporation, which was co-founded by two former Facebook employees named Charlie Cheever and Adam D'Angelo.

