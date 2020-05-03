Here are some 'tech innovations’ by Indian Army, DRDO and others to fight COVID-19

The remote-controlled trolley comes with a washbasin and a dustbin.

Technology has been a huge help in the fight against coronavirus. The government even got an app developed to protect people from getting into contact with those suspected of being carriers of COVID-19. While these tech developments are already helping us, Indian Army, Indian Navy and DRDO have also used technology to alter some of the equipment and make them smarter and more helpful during these tough times.

Remote-controlled trolley

Indian Army’s Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) have created a remote-controlled trolley. This is being used by healthcare workers to deliver essential items to frontline healthcare staff. In order to make it more helpful, the trolley comes equipped with a washbasin and dustbin.

Low-cost innovations

The Indian Army has been fighting for the citizens ever since its birth. They have recently developed a few low-cost tech innovations that aim to help medical workers in the fight against COVID-19. These innovations include surgical masks, hand sanitizer, anti-aerosolization boxes and thermal scanners.

Contactless Sanitizer dispenser

While sanitizers play a huge role in the fight against coronavirus, we often touch the bottles that potentially has germs around it. In order to solve this problem, Centre for Fire Explosive & Environment Safety (CFEES), Delhi has developed an automatic mist-based sanitiser dispensing unit. It uses infrared sensors to detect hands and dispense the sanitizer. It is just like the hand blowers we see in washrooms but just throws sanitizer instead of hot air.

Ultraviolet C Light-based sanitisation box

The most important thing to do during the ongoing pandemic is to sanitise our hands. But what is the point when our belongings like mobile phone, wallet and keys are infected? Defence Institute of Physiology & Allied Sciences (DIPAS), Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS) and DRDO laboratories in Delhi have developed an Ultraviolet C Light-based sanitisation box. This can be used to sanitise a lot of things including wallets and keys. The organizations have also developed a handheld UV-C device with a wavelength of 254 nanometres.

