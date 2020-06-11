Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones launched in India

Image Source : SONY Sony on Thursday launched new wireless noise cancelling headphones for Rs 9,990 in India.

Sony on Thursday launched new wireless noise cancelling headphones for Rs 9,990 in India. The Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC) technology in ‘WH-CH710N' headphones constantly analyses environmental ambient sound components, and automatically selects the most effective noise cancelling mode for users' surroundings.

"Though work from home likely gives you the liberty to pump up the volume of speakers, headphones can still come in handy for work calls, perfect for tuning out potential distractions around the house, or intruding sounds from outside, thanks to noise cancelling of WH-CH710N," the company said in a statement.

The device comes with built-in Google Assistant to manage things simply. The headphones come with a built-in Li-ion battery to let users enjoy music for up to 35 hours on a single quick charge.

If they run out of battery, they can be connected via an AUX cable to enjoy uninterrupted music, said the company.

The device is available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce website in India.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage