Worried about safely backing up your smartphone data? Here's what SanDisk suggests

Backing up the data on our smartphone is a crucial thing. Our smartphones contain moist of our recent pictures, videos and even important documents. With the cloud storage rules changing, people have been looking for other ways to backup their data. SanDisk has recently comeup with a range of devices that help users in taking a complete backup of the phones. In order to get a little more clarity on why these devices were launched and what is the aim, we interviewed Mr. Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director – Marketing, India, Western Digital and here's what he has to say.

1. With Google Photos implementing its new policy, do you think users will shift towards personal storage?

Over the last few years, the personal storage solutions market has evolved greatly owing to technological advancements and innovations ranging from speed, reliability, portability to capacity. Today, consumers have the option of transferring content across devices without worrying about the constraint of different operating systems. Moreover, rather than just being an alternative, physical storage solutions are the primary content repository that work as a reliable partner to compliment a user’s cloud storage option. Personal storage solutions like portable SSDs and HDDs have an added benefit as they are a one time investment for consumers and don’t entail a recurring monthly subscription cost.

These personal storage devices are a boon for users as they are your one-stop solution for file storage, data backup, and transferring of content across devices, so that your fast-paced lifestyle is not limited by your storage. With today’s advanced solutions that provide extremely fast transfer, read, and write speeds, you can move your data in the blink of an eye without always relying on faster bandwidth and internet connectivity.

2. Which of the devices offered by WD/SanDisk will best suit people who are trying to take backup of their photos and videos from their phones?

At Western Digital, we understand and acknowledge the importance of personal data and offer a wide range of backup solutions to meet the growing demands of consumers. Especially in a country like India, where we have taken to creating and sharing of videos & pictures as a national passion. Every moment spent with a friend or family is captured and cherished. We use our smartphones and computers to churn out content almost on a daily basis. Consumers need dependable digital storage solutions to back up and cherish their personal moments.

Our dual drive product category is very popular amongst smartphone users as it enables you to back up/ transfer huge amounts of data at lightspeed. SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for Apple Products, SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe for Type C devices, and dual drives for micro USB 2.0 devices are some of the popular choices amongst smartphone users to back up their photos, videos, or any other document with utmost safety. Especially for Apple users, who have constantly struggled with the lack of expandable memory, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is a blessing in disguise.

These products further come loaded with the SanDisk Memory Zone App which is a free application for mobile devices that allows users to browse, backup, organize, and store files between internal memory, microSD cards, and SanDisk Dual Drives from various locations.

3. Is it safe to backup all our memories on a personal drive?

The drive towards digital transformation has forced us to work with huge amounts of data. With this large pool of data comes the constant stress of maintaining and safeguarding it, and the loss of a single file can lead to wastage of days of work and duplication of efforts. However, the technology today has evolved so much that consumers can protect and keep their data safe in a personal storage drive of their choice.

At Western Digital, we offer one of the biggest portfolio of SSDs and HDDs designed to cater to the consumers’ needs while also taking care of their data security. The beauty of the new age storage devices is the fact that ‘data is in your control’. Take for example our WD My Passport SSDs and HDDs which are well-equipped to ensure security of the data stored on them. These drives are password protected with 256-bit AES hardware encryption so that customers can protect their data by choosing a password and keep their digital life’s contents secure.

Another added advantage of saving your data on personal drives is their sturdy and rugged form factor. Today’s latest portable storage drives are based on SSD technology like the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSDs which come with up to two metre drop protection and IP55 rating which provides resistance in terms of shock, fall, water & dust. While these drives are purpose built to protect from physical damage, they also come with upto 5 years of warranty across most devices, and hence, are your ideal partner for a long time to come.

4. If the local files get corrupted or the drive gets damaged, does WD offer any solution to get the photos or videos back?

In today’s day and age, with most of us relying on digital data for day-to-day tasks, managing such data has become extremely critical. Even then, ne out of every four PC users have lost their content or data in the past, owing to virus attack, system crash, or forgotten password. Hence, it becomes even more pivotal to have a secure backup.

The best way for customers to prevent data loss is by delevoping good data management habits and taking regular backups on an external drive. Moreover, if you are using Western Digital drives, our products come with an in-built software application—WD Discovery, that is designed to benefit our consumers and allows you to restore data back onto your computer. One of the major backup challenges emerging in our report is the tediousness of the process. However, with the WD Discovery application you can do smart modelling i.e you can start the backup from where you left it. The app also allows you to set a recurring timeline of your back up, and it automates the backup accordingly with no intervention required from you. Moreover, it takes into account the increasing content creation on social and digital platforms and allows its users to take the backup of their social media content on the external drives.