Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Summer Sale: Offers on Galaxy M series, Galaxy A series and more

Samsung announces the Samsung Summer Sale that offers great discounts on its range of smartphones, televisions and accessories. The sale goes live on 10th June at 11 am and will be up till 16th June 2019. Customers buying online exclusive Samsung products will be eligible for MakeMyTrip vouchers of up to Rs 15,000 along with 10 per cent MobiKwik SuperCash worth up to Rs 1500.

The Samsung summer offer sale will be applicable for Samsung smartphones, home appliances and accessories that are exclusively available online via Samsung.com. Samsung TVs are likely to get 45 per cent off, while the accessories are said to get 65 per cent off, followed with 30 per cent on refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners.

Following are the list of Samsung smartphones up for the offer during the Samsung Summer Sale-

Samsung A30: The Samsung A30 4GB+64GB that was priced at Rs 18,000 can be bought for Rs 15,490.

Samsung A50: The Samsung A50 4GB+64GB that was launched at Rs 21,000 can be bought for Rs 18,490.

Samsung Galaxy M30: The Samsung Galaxy M30 4GB+64GB that was launched for Rs 16,490 can be bought for Rs 14,990.

Samsung Galaxy M10: The Samsung Galaxy M10 2GB+16GB that was launched for Rs 8,190 can be bought for Rs 7,990.

Samsung Galaxy A9: The Samsung Galaxy A9 8GB+128GB that was available for Rs 39,900 can be bought for Rs 28,990.

