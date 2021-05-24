Samsung Notes passes 1 bn installs on Play Store.

Samsung Notes has been downloaded more than one billion times on Google Play Store. Samsung Notes allows users to create new notes, view, edit and sync notes with other Galaxy devices.

As with many other Samsung Apps, Notes is only compatible with Samsung devices, Android Police reported. Samsung Notes is like having a handy notebook on phone. Users can write digital or handwritten notes whenever they get an idea and save them for later.

The report said that part of the reason why it needed an extra year and a half compared to its email counterpart to pass the same threshold is mainly explained by the fact that some older Samsung devices didn't come with it pre-installed and the app seems to have been moved to the Play Store more recently too.

With Samsung Notes users can create notes containing texts, images with footnotes, voice recordings and music.

Previously made memos from S Note and Memo also can be imported into Samsung Notes. It provides various brush types and colour mixers so that you can draw fabulous paintings like professional painters.