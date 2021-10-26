Samsung Live Events sale to begin on October 27: Here's what you need to know

Follow us on Samsung Live Events sale to begin on October 27.

With the festive season going on, Samsung has announced Live Events with exclusive deals. The event is set to begin on October 27 and will go on until October 30. The event will take place on Samsung.com, where customers will be able to get deals and offers across various categories. The Live Events will also be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube and Facebook page.

The four days of Live Events will stream from 7pm to 7:30pm from October 27 to October 30. The events will bring limited period offers available till midnight. During this time, the consumers will be able to grab benefits and offers on Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, the Sero and Neo QLED TV, Curd Maestro and Digi-Touch Cool range of refrigerators.

Some of the major tech products that will be available during the sale include the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. The Watch 4 Series comes with a round design and offers features like body composition tracking, sleep pattern tracking, blood oxygen level monitoring and more.

As for the Galaxy Tab S7+, it comes with a 12.4-inch display, long-lasting battery, expandable memory, S Pen and optional Keyboard Cover. The Tab S7 FE is more of a budget-friendly version of the Tab S7 and it also comes with a 12.4-inch screen and dual speakers, S Pen and the optional Keyboard Cover.