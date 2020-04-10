Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets One UI 2.1 update: Brings April security patch, some Galaxy S20 features

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite finally gets One UI 2.1 update.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20 series with One UI 2.1. The new software brought some interesting new features and it was quite obvious that the South Korean giant would also bring the update to older flagship models. Last month, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series received the new update bringing some of the software-based features of the Galaxy S20 to the older models. N ow, the company has even rolled out the One UI 2.0 update for the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. Here's what it brings to the table:

Samsung has rolled out the One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy S10 Lite with the firmware version G770FXXU2BTD2 in Spain. Currently, the update is not available in India and should arrive soon. However, it might get delayed due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.

Apart from offering some of the flagship features, the update also brings in the latest Android security patches for April 2020. Notably, the Indian units are still stuck with the February 2020 security patch.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite users can now enjoy improved AR Emoji with manual editing support and enhanced facial expression recognition. In addition to that, the new One UI 2.1 update also brings optimizations for the Gallery app, where the company has also added a Quick Crop feature that allows users to easily crop images without entering the edit menu.

Additionally, the latest update for the Galaxy S10 Lite also brings features like Quick Share and Music Share. The company has also slammed the new updated Samsung Keyboard, which offers multilingual translation, swipe-based undo/redo, and an easier way to search for emoji and stickers.

The camera app on the Galaxy S10 Lite has also been updated to bring some Galaxy S20 camera features onboard. These features include a new Pro video mode, which offers more control over the video recording. Lastly, the camera app also gets support for Single Take, Samsung's new feature that allows the phone to take multiple shots of a single moment all at once.

As mentioned above, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite users in Spain have started receiving the update now and it should arrive the Indian shores in the coming weeks. Samsung might also soon roll out the One UI 2.0 update for Galaxy Note 10 Lite soon.