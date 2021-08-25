Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launched in India: Price, availability, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launched in India.

Samsung has announced the launch of yet another budget-oriented device in India. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has arrived with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and a massive 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone comes with a promise of two-year OS upgrades and Samsung Knox Security.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy M32 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. There is also a 8GB + 128GB option that comes with a price tag of Rs. 22,999. The smartphone will be available in Black and Light Blue colour options. Galaxy M32 5G will have an introductory offer of INR 2000 Instant Cashback on ICICI Credit Cards and EMI transactions.

Interested buyers will be able to purchase one via Amazon, Samsung India online store as well as key retail stores across the country starting September 2.

Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M32 features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The smartphone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of the camera department, the Galaxy M32 sports a 48-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 13-megapixel selfie snapper.