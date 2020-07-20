Samsung Galaxy M31s launching in India on July 30: Expected price, features and more

Image Source : SAMSUNG/TWITTER Samsung Galaxy M31s launching in India this month

Samsung will soon add a member to its Galaxy M series -- the Galaxy M31s -- in India. The smartphone is confirmed to arrive on July 30 in India and will be an affordable device. For those who don't know, the Galaxy M31s will be a successor to the Galaxy M30s, which launched recently. Read on to know more.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will be launched on July 30 at 12 pm as announced via tweet through Samsung India's Twitter handle. The smartphone also has a micro-page on Amazon India from where it will be available to buy.

The Amazon micro-page suggests that the smartphone will come with quad rear cameras with India's 64MP Intell-Cam and the Single Take camera mode. The smartphone is confirmed to house four rear cameras with the main one standing at 64MP.

Get ready to take your #MonsterShot! #SamsungM31s, packed with India’s leading 64MP Intelli-Cam with Single Take is arriving on 30th July, 12 noon on Amazon. Click here to get notified: https://t.co/YPZEUV0YRJ #GalaxyM31s pic.twitter.com/aRz8zJrZpK — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 20, 2020

It will come with an Infinity-O display, meaning the smartphone will get a punch hole in the middle of the top part of the screen. The display will come with a screen resolution of Full HD+. Additionally, the smartphone will be backed by a huge 6,000mAh battery, much like the Galaxy M30s and will support 25W fast charging. There will also be support for reverse charging.

While other details remain unknown, the Galaxy M31s is expected to get an Exynos 9611 processor, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is most likely to run Samsung UI 2.0 based on Android 10 and sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. While the pricing details aren't known, the device could fall under Rs. 20,000.

