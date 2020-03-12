Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro launching today: Live Updates

Redmi Note 9 series to focus on cameras and performance.

Xiaomi is finally launching the much anticipated Redmi Note 9 series in India today. Alongside the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro, the company is said to launch the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max as well. With the upcoming smartphones, the company is majorly focusing on delivering pro-grade cameras and maximum performance. The Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro smartphones will go head to head against the recently launched Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro.

The Redmi Note 9 series launch event is set to kick off today at 12 PM and here are all the live updates: