Thursday, March 12, 2020
     
Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro launching today: Live Updates

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphones launching in India today. Here are all the live updates.

New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2020 11:21 IST
Redmi Note 9 series to focus on cameras and performance.

Xiaomi is finally launching the much anticipated Redmi Note 9 series in India today. Alongside the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro, the company is said to launch the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max as well.  With the upcoming smartphones, the company is majorly focusing on delivering pro-grade cameras and maximum performance. The Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro smartphones will go head to head against the recently launched Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. 

The Redmi Note 9 series launch event is set to kick off today at 12 PM and here are all the live updates:

Live updates :Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro launching in India

  • Mar 12, 2020 11:21 AM (IST) Posted by Vanshika Malhotra

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series arriving soon India

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series is all set to launch in India in just another 40 minutes. As a reminder, the launch will be online and will be live-streamed on YouTube and Xiaomi's social media platforms.

  • Mar 12, 2020 10:55 AM (IST) Posted by Vanshika Malhotra

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series launching in India today

    Xiaomi is all set to launch its new Redmi Note 9 series in India today. The new Redmi Note 9 series will succeed the Redmi Note 8 series launched last year. The new series is expected to contain the Redmi Note 9, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The new Redmi smartphones are likely to come with improved cameras, fast charging tech, and a focus on enhanced gaming.

