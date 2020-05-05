Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung begin selling smartphones online in green, orange zones

Realme 6

Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung and more smartphone makers have resumed selling smartphones online in India after the sale of non-essential products were permitted in the country. Smartphones and various consumer electronics can be sold via Amazon India, Flipkart, and the companies' websites in green and orange zones in India. Read on to know more.

After more than a month of no smartphone sale, smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, and Oppo have started selling smartphones and other products online. People living in green and orange zones in the country can easily order smartphones, electronics online. However, the ones in the red zone can only order the essentials.

Realme, in a statement, said, "As you are aware, the Government of India has issued a circular on recommencing the delivery of non-essential items in Orange and Green Zones in the country. Post this Government declaration, Realme is happy to announce the commencement of online orders of its products starting 4th May. The brand has started online sales of its smartphones and accessory products through online channels which include realme.com, Flipkart, and Flipkart and Amazon. Meanwhile, the offline channels in green and orange zones have resumed operations complying with Government directives."

Xiaomi's Manu Kumar Jain also made the announcement via a tweet suggesting that the Xiaomi products will now be sold online in green an orange zones. The Redmi Note 9 Pro has also gone for sale today in India.

OnePlus has also resumed OnePlus smartphone sales in India. The company stated, "As a company, we will continue to follow government directives in terms of both sales and manufacturing in India. Accordingly, we are gradually re-opening standalone stores in green and orange zones while Amazon.in and oneplus.in will resume sales in these areas as well. On manufacturing, we will resume production once the MHA provides the green signal. Meanwhile, we urge our employees and others to continue to practice caution and stay safe."

Vivo and Samsung have also started selling smartphones online. Additionally, Samsung has introduced a pre-order voucher for its Galaxy S20 series. People who pre-book the Galaxy S20, S20+ and the S20 Ultra between May 4 and May 20, will get an e-voucher worth Rs. 4,000 that can be used on other Samsung products.

However, the deliveries will be slightly delayed as compared to the usual. One interesting thing is that Vivo is also accepting orders in red zones and there is no word on how the company plans to deliver products in the high risk zone.

Furthermore, Xiaomi and Vivo have introduced initiatives -- Mi Commerce and Vivo Smart Retail, respectively for users to order smartphone offline while sitting at home.

