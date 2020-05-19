Realme Watch design, features officially announced before May 25 launch in India

Image Source : REALME Realme Watch

Realme will launch the Realme TV and the Realme Watch at an online event scheduled for May 25 in India. Now, prior to the launch event, Realme has started officially revealing details about the new products. After giving out details about the Realme smart TV, the Chinese company has now revealed some features of the Realme Watch. Read on to know more about it.

Realme Watch officially revealed

According to the Realme Watch listing on the company's India website, the Realme Watch will come with a square-shaped dial, much like the Apple Watch and the Mi Watch. The smartwatch will feature a 1.4-inch Large Colour Touchscreen display, touted to be the first in the budget segment to have a big screen. The Realme smartwatch will support customisable watch bands and watch faces, with colour options including blue, orange, olive green, and black. The strap will come in two options: Classic and Fashion. The images also show a button on the right side of the dial, which could be for navigation.

The watch is confirmed to support 14 sport modes, namely, football, basketball, table tennis, bike, spinning, elliptical, yoga, cricket, running, walking, treadmill, badminton, aerobic capacity, and fitness. It will come with a 24x7 health assistant to monitor health in real-time such as heart rate monitor and blood-oxygen-level monitor.

The Realme Watch will be able to control music and camera apps and will work via the all-in-one Realme Link Smart app. In addition to this, the smartwatch will support smart notifications from a plethora of apps such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, SMS, and more.

As for other details, the Realme Watch is expected to come with a 160mAh battery and run WearOS. It could also support IP68 water and dust resistance. However, we need to wait until the May 25 launch event for a better idea. Hence, stay tuned.

