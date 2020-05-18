Realme TV design, features revealed on Flipkart ahead of official launch: See details

Image Source : REALME Realmr TV launch set for May 25

Realme is all set to unveil its first-ever smart TV and smartwatch via an online event in India scheduled for May 25. Now, ahead of the official launch, the Realme TV has been listed on Flipkart, as well as, Realme's website throwing light on the design and features the smart TV will come with. Read on to know more how the Realme smart TV will look like and what features it will feature.

Realme TV officially teased

The Realme smart TV is confirmed to come with a bezel-less display and will allow for 'immersive smart cinema experience.' It will feature the Chrome Boost Picture Engine and for enhanced visuals due to the 'advanced' image processing tech. The display will be Ultra Bright one with support for up to 400 nits of brightness.

The smart TV will be powered by a 64-bit MediaTek quad-core processor along with ARM Cortex-A53 CPU and Mali-470 MP3 GPU. The processor is touted to be one of the best for smart TVs. On the audio front, the Realme smart TV will support 4 24W Stereo speakers and audio system by Dolby Atmos.

In addition to this, the smart TV by Realme will come with AI capabilities such as voice-controlled commands and will run the Android operating system. This means the TV will support Google Assistant virtual assistant.

For those who don't know, Realme will be introducing the Realme TV along with the Realme Watch on May 25. The launch event will take place online at 12:30 pm due to the current Coronavirus situation in the country. With the launch of the smart TV and the smartwatch, Realme aims to expand its IoT device range in India, with more to arrive soon.

