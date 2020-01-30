Realme C3 launching on February 6: Here's what to expect

Image Source : FLIPKART Realme C3 will come with a waterdrop style notch.

Realme India is gearing up to launch yet another smartphone, the Realme C3. The smartphone will be a direct successor to the Realme C2 and will bring in a host of improvements. Realme C3 is set to launch on February 6 and the Indian e-commerce giant, Flipkart has already created a dedicated webpage and poster for the upcoming smartphone. Apart from teasing the design of the smartphone, the poster also suggests that the Realme C3 could be a Flipkart exclusive device. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming member of the Realme C family.

According to the poster, the Realme C3 will come with a waterdrop style notch. The smartphone will be made available in two variants - 3GB+32GB and 4+64GB. Apart from that the poster also suggests that the upcoming device will come with a dual-camera setup at the back.

The launch of the smartphone is scheduled for February 6 at 12.30 PM, where the company is also expected to unveil the Realme Band to compete against other fitness trackers including Mi Band 4, Honor Band 5 and more. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will be live streaming the event via multiple social media channels.

While there is no word on the pricing yet, the Realme C3 is expected to be priced somewhere below Rs. 8,000. As mentioned above, the phone will be made available in two storage/RAM variants including 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. The dedicated Flipkart page also suggests that the handset will be backed by a large 5,000mAh battery that is said to offer approximately 21 hours of YouTube streaming, 44 hours of talk time and 11 hours of gaming.

Additionally, the page listing claims the Realme C3 will feature a 6.5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It will come with camera features like Chroma Boost, slow motion video, HDR mode, and Panorama selfie.