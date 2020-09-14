Image Source : REALME Realme 7 Pro to go on sale for first time in India today: Know price, features and more

Realme recently introduced the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro in India. While the Realme 7 has gone on its first sale last week, it's the elder sibling's turn right now as the device is all set to go on its first sale in the country today. Read on to know more about it.

Realme 7 Pro Price, Availability, Offers

The smartphone will be up for grabs via its first sale via the online portal Flipkart and the company's Indian website, starting 12 pm today. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 19,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Rs. 21,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant.

Interested buyers heading for the Realme 7 Pro via Flipkart can avail offers such as a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, Rs. 30 off on the use of Rupay debit card for the first time (minimum order Rs. 750), a 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, Rs. 30 discount of first UPI transaction (minimum order Rs. 750), Rs. 75 off on minimum order of Rs. 7,500 via first Rupay debit card transaction or first UPI transaction, 2-year Discovery+ subscription for Rs. 299, a chance to get up to 500 SuperCoins, no-cost EMI option, and a year's warranty on smartphones and 6 months on accessories.

Realme 7 Pro Features, Specifications

The Realme 7 Pro falls in the mid-range category and is touted as India's fastest charging smartphone. It comes with 65W SuperDart fast charging tech, quad rear cameras, and more as its highlights.

The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which can be charged fully in about 34 minutes with the 65W fast charging tech. On the camera front, there are four rear cameras (64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, B&W portrait lens, macro lens) and a 32MP front camera with Super Nightscape mode. Other camera features include slow-motion video, AI scene recognition, starry mode, beauty mode, portrait mode, UIS, and LED flash.

It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a punch hole in the top left corner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. Additionally, it runs Realme UI based on Android 10, features an in-display fingerprint scanner, and has two colour options: Mirror White and Mirror Blue.

