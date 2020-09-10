Realme 7 to go on sale for first time in India today: Price, features and more details

Image Source : REALME Realme 7 in Mist White

Realme recently introduced the Realme 7 series (consisting of the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro) in India. Out of the two, the younger Realme 7 will now be available for purchase for the first time in the country today. Read on to know more about it.

Realme 7 Price, Availability, Offers

The Realme 7 first sale with begin at 12 pm today via e-commerce site Flipkart and the company's Indian website. The Realme 7 is priced at Rs. 14,999 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs. 16,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As for the offers on Flipkart, users will get a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, Rs. 30 off on first payment via Rupay debit card (minimum order of Rs. 750), Rs. 30 off on first UPI transaction (minimum order Rs. 750), a 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, a Rs. 75 discount on Rupay card (minimum order Rs. 7,500), a Rs. 75 off on UPI transaction (minimum order Rs. 7,500), no-cost EMI option, and a 2-year Discovery+ subscription for just Rs. 299. If users buy via Realme.in, they can get up to Rs. 500 SuperCash on Mobikwik,

Additionally, the new Realme M1 Sonic Electric toothbrush and the Realme Adventurer Luggage bag will also go on their first sale today for Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 2,999, respectively.

Realme 7 Features, Specifications

The Realme 7 is a budget smartphone that comes with a 90Hz display, a gaming-centric processor, quad rear cameras, and a big battery as its highlights. The device features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, becoming the world's first phone to come with one.

On the camera front, there are four rear cameras (64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, B&W lens, macro lens) and a 16MP in-display front camera. The device gets various camera features such as LED flash, UIS, Starry mode, HDR, Portrait mode, Nightscape mode, AI scene recognition, AI Beauty, and 4K videos.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. Additionally, it features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and comes in two colours: Mist White and Mist Blue.

