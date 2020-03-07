PUBG Mobile celebrates Holi with special bundle: Here’s how to get it

PUBG Mobile celebrates Holi 2020 with a special bundle.

PUBG Mobile is celebrating Holi with a new special bundle this year. The company has added a couple of exciting goodies in the bundle and it will be up for grabs till March 14, 2020. While the bundle is tailored for the players in India, the company also has the pack available in other countries with the name 'Daily Bundles'. Here's what the bundle brings to the table.

The Holi bundle is up for grabs for a price of just Rs. 10. The bundle adds 8 UC, 1 classic crate coupon and 5 silver. Also, if the player decides to buy the pack continuously for five days, they will get a guaranteed permanent item. This will bring the total bill to Rs. 50 but will give users the chance to win Angry Teddy Mask, Angry Teddy Set, Neon AWM Skin, Feast Parachute Skin, Enraged Unicorn Set or Hot Pizza Helmet Skin to keep permanently.

During the Holi celebration, PUBG Mobile is also giving users a chance to win RP supply vouchers. These vouchers can be used during the upcoming Season 12. Upon spending 600 UC, the player will win 50, 100 or 200 RP points depending on the voucher. Notably, these vouchers will be available till the end of the season.

Apart from the five-day streak reward, the items change every day giving players a chance to win new items whenever they purchase the bundle.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update was recently rolled out and it offered a host of features including, Hardcore Mode, Death Replay, and more.