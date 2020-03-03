PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update starts rolling out for Android, iOS users: Here's what it brings

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update starts rolling out.

PUBG Mobile is finally receiving the much-awaited 0.17.0 update for both iOS and Android platforms. Tencent Games has added a couple of exciting features alongside the announcement of the beginning of the Season 12. Apart from this, with the new update, PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile also celebrates its second anniversary.

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update brings back the Hardcore Mode to Arcade. In order to make things slightly tougher, the company has removed all sound prompts and the players are now required to manually pick up items and open doors. Alongside the Hardcore Mode, Tencent Games has also added new content in the Classic Mode. The new content includes a new airdrop weapon called DBS, which is basically a double-barrel shotgun that fires two shots. It can hold 14 rounds of 12 Gauge ammo. The company suggests that this is currently the best close-range weapon in the game.

Additionally, PUBG Mobile players can now be registered as a Rookie or a Veteran. This will allow the players to play together under the Brothers In Arms System. Veterans with rich game experience can guide Rookies and receive great rewards. This will also help the rookies as they can learn from the veterans and master the game in no time.

In order to celebrate the game's second anniversary, the company has announced the Royale Pass Season 12 with the theme "2gether We Play" on March 9. As always, the new season will bring a new range of festive gears, challenges and rewards. Starting March 12, the players will get to experience the Amusement Park Mode in the classic Erangel map. The game is also hosting a special Anniversary Celebration Event. The players can participate in the event to win exclusive rewards and achievements.

As announced earlier, the company has finally added the Death Replay feature in the game. The feature is already available on the PC version of the game and it will allow players to check how they died and they can avoid making the same mistakes again. Apart from this, the game has also added the Colorblind Mode, which will help even disabled players to enjoy the game. The user can tweak the setting in Graphics Settings, where they can see colour options for in-game indicators including Poison, Smoke, Auxiliary Lines and more.

Just like on PUBG PC, the mobile version now also gives players the ability to mark locations, supplies, vehicles, death crates and more. Lastly, the game also brings individual teammate volume control and firearm balancing.