PUBG to get 8v8 team deathmatch mode via next update: Here's how it works

PUBG to soon get 8v8 deathmatch mode.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG constantly rolls out updates on multiple platforms in order to keep the hype going. The company is now working on releasing its 6.2 update, which will bring the much-awaited 8v8 deathmatch mode to the game. PUBG first introduced the Team Deathmatch mode as War Mode back in 2018 but shut it down soon after the rollout. The new deathmatch mode will be made available across seven different maps.

As the name suggests, the 8v8 team deathmatch mode will basically bring 16 players in one small map and eight of them will go against the other eight to make points in order to win the match. In order to make things interesting, PUBG Corporation has also added the health regeneration feature that will depend on the player's Boost Gauge. Boost gauge can be filled by taking kills and or helping others as you make assists.

Team Deathmatch Mode will get a time limit of about 10 minutes. However, the team does not need to wait for the time period to get over if they manage to take 50 kills.

Apart from the interesting team deathmatch mode, the company will also bring new maps and features with the upcoming PUBG 6.2 update. The new maps will be made available in both TDM and Arcade matches.

PUBG is finally rolling out the feature for PC gamers as the mode is available on PUBG Mobile for quite some time now. However, it is worth noting that the mobile version of the game only supports 4v4 team deathmatches.