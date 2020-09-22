Poco X3 set to launch in India today: Here's how to watch live stream, what to expect?

Image Source : POCO Poco X3 India launch today

As announced previously, Poco will launch the Poco X3 smartphone in India today. The smartphone is a successor to the Poco X2 and was previously launched in Europe earlier this month as the Poco X3 NFC. Read on to know more about the new Poco smartphone.

Poco X3: How to watch the launch online live?

The Poco X3 will get unveiled via an online event that is scheduled to take place at 12: 00 pm today. The launch event can be viewed live via the company's YouTube channel. Here's a link for the same:

Additionally, interested users can head to Poco India's social media platforms such as Twitter ans Facebook, Poco's Indian website, and even Flipkart to view the live-stream of the launch event. As a reminder, the smartphone will be up for grabs via Flipkart.

Poco X3: Features, Specifications, Price

The Poco X3 is expected to be a budget smartphone and come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The 8GB of RAM option is expected to arrive for India only.

On the camera front, the device houses quad rear cameras (64MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor) and a 20MP front camera. While the global variant was backed by a 5,160mAh battery, the Indian variant will get a slightly bigger 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Additionally, the Poco X3 runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10 with Poco Launcher 2.0, has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and IP53 certification for splash resistance.

While the prices aren't known, the Poco X3 is expected to fall under Rs. 20,000.

