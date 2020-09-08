Poco X3 NFC with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, 120Hz display announced: Features, specifications and more

Image Source : POCO Poco X3 NFC

Poco has launched a new mid-range smartphone -- the Poco X3 NFC -- globally, The new Poco smartphone is a successor to the Poco X2 and is the world's first smartphone to come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. Read on to know more about the device.

Poco X3 NFC Features, Specifications

The Poco X3 NFC comes with a number of attractions such as a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. It sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole in the middle and 120Hz refresh rate. It supports the DynamicSwitch feature that will switch between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz displays on the basis of the content.

On the camera front, the device gets four rear cameras rated at 64MP main camera (Sony IMX682 sensor). 13MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera stands at 20MP. The device supports camera features such as AI Skyscaping 3.0 mode, Kaleidoscope mode, Pro mode, Gold Vibes mode, and Cyberpunk mode, portrait mode, and more.

The Poco X3 NFC comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. It is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and Poco Launcher 2.0 out-of-the-box. Additionally, it supports dual stereo speakers, NFC, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP53 certification for splash resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It comes in Shadow Grey and Cobalt Blue colours.

Poco X3 NFC Price, Availability

The PocoX3 NFC is priced at Euros 229 (around Rs. 19,980) for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Euros 269 (around Rs. 23,500) for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, both variants will be up for discounts with early bird prices being Euros 199 (around Rs. 17,400) for 6GB/64GB model and Euros 249 (around Rs. 21,800) for 6GB/128GB model.

The smartphone is now available to buy globally. However, there is no word on its availability in India as of now.

