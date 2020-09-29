Poco X3 to go be available for first time in India today: Price, features, specifications

Image Source : POCO Poco X3 in Cobalt Blue, Shadow Gray

Poco recently launched a new budget smartphone in its Poco X series called the Poco X3 in India. The smartphone is now set to go on its first-ever sale in the country today. Read on to know more about the latest Poco smartphone.

Poco X3 Price, Availability, Offers

The smartphone will be up for grabs via the e-commerce website Flipkart at 12 pm as part of its first sale. The Poco X3 is priced at Rs. 16,999 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model, Rs. 18,499 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model, and Rs. 19,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant.

The smartphone will be available with a couple of offers such as a 5% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank credit card EMI, a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, a 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, Rs. 50 EGV on availing the 'Payments without OTP' option, exchange option, and no-cost EMI.

Poco X3 Features, Specifications

The Poco X3 comes with the display and the cameras as its main highlights. It sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a punch hole in the middle and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 732G processor, along with Adreno 618 GPU. As mentioned earlier, it has three RAM/Storage options: 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB.

On the camera front, there are quad rear cameras rated at 64MP (primary camera) with Sony IMX682 sensor, 13MP (ultra-wide lens), 2MP (macro lens), and 2MP (depth sensor). The front camera stands at 20MP. The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10, along with Poco Launcher 2.0.

Additionally, the Poco X3 gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and two colour variants: Cobalt Blue and Shadow Gray.

