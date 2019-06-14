Image Source : PLAY.GOOGLE Poco launcher 2.0 now launched by Xiaomi with better and improved design

Xiaomi has revealed the new version of Poco launcher. The new launcher comes with a smoother performance with a cleaner look and a semi-transparent background. Originally, Poco launcher had started out as a default launcher for the Poco F1 but is now available for all Android phones for support.

Also, read: Sanyo launches new 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD TV's under the Nebula series starting at Rs 12,999

MIUI went on and twitted a video of the POCO launcher 2.0, but it doesn't mention if it's a stable version. Although it's not launched as if now, but the video shows a brief look of what to expect from the new launcher.

We need you!



Do you want to experience POCO Launcher 2.0? Come and join us to be a user of POCO beta. A totally new launcher journey is waiting for you.



Download POCO Launcher 2.0 at https://t.co/hSpAZSnSNp pic.twitter.com/2Kjv9JUMjo — MIUI (@miuirom) June 14, 2019

The video shows that the new launcher is smooth, clean and gets support for semi-transparent backgrounds. It gets new settings wherein users will get support for semi-transparent backgrounds. It gets more customisation options that include a new way to add more apps and manage groups using settings.

The Poco launcher was first introduced on Poco F1 followed with which it was launched on Google Play Store and has surpassed 5 million installs since its availability.

Also, read: Xiaomi starts rolling out Android 9 Pie update for Redmi 6 Pro in India