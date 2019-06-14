Image Source : STORE.MI Xiaomi starts rolling out Android 9 Pie update for Redmi 6 Pro in India

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has started rolling out its MIUI 10.3.2 global stable update for its Redmi 6 Pro in India.

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain announced the news on Thursday via a tweet. In the tweet, Jain said: "Mi fans, Redmi 6 Pro now comes with the goodness of pie, Android 9.0 Pie! Update to the latest version now and experience the finest of MIUI + Android."

The new update brings features like system-wide dark mode and navigation gesture support.

It includes bug fixes for low battery warning that wasn't appearing in landscape mode and also resolves the issue with notification badges on WhatsApp icon.

In addition, the new update brings support for 'face unlock' in order to secure installed apps.

To recall, the device was launched in India back in the month of September last year alongside other Redmi 6 series phones like the Redmi 6 and 6A.

At the time of launch, the phone was running Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.6 software out-of-the-box.

As for its specifications, the device features a 5.84-inch display with 2280×1080 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64 GB of internal storage.

The device houses a dual camera setup carrying a 12MP+5MP sensors at the back and a 5MP camera on the front.

