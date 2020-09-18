BREAKING: Paytm app is back on Android via Google Play Store

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Paytm is back on Android via Google Play Store.

Paytm is back on Android as the app gets listed back on the Google Play Store. Now, users across India will be able to install as well as update the Paytm app on Android. This was first confirmed by ANI and us at Indiatvnews.com also checked on our phone for the availability of the app. While the popular wallets app has made a comeback, its gaming platform Paytm First Games did not make the cut yet.

Paytm and Paytm First Games app disappeared from the Google Play Store as they were violating some of the gambling rules set by the company. Now, the wallets app is back on the mobile platform and users will be able to download and update it on their Android phone. Also, the users' money is safe and they will be able to access it easily. However, we do not know whether Paytm First Games will make a comeback ever or not.

In a statement issued by Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy, she explained, "We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies."

"When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance. And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts," the statement further suggests.

