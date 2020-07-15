Oppo launches 125W flash charger, 65W AirVOOC charger: All you need to know

Image Source : OPPO Oppo has finally launched a 125W fast charger.

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced the launch of their 125W fast charge technology. Apart from that, the company also revealed the 65W AirVOOC wireless charger and a portable 50W mini SuperVOOC charger. There is also a 110W mini flash charger in the portfolio now.

The biggest challenge Oppo had to face with the 125W flash charge technology was the strict temperature control regulators, which will allow the charger to stay safe and efficient. With the 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge technology, the company is now able to provide faster-charging speeds than most wired chargers.

Jeff Zhang, Chief Charging Technology Scientist at OPPO, commented: “The accelerated 5G rollout worldwide, as well as the increasing diversification of high-power-consumption applications including gaming and video viewing, represent new challenges for the battery life of mobile phones and user charging experience. OPPO has been leading the development of fast charging ever since VOOC flash charge was launched in 2014. Now, we are committed to continuing to build on our expertise and advantages in the field of high power, wireless and ultra-small charging technologies in order to provide users with a safe, efficient and convenient ultra-fast charging experience.”

Tasleem Arif, Vice President and R & D Head, OPPO India, said, “OPPO has built its legacy as a Global Technology Innovator by launching Several 'Firsts' in the smartphone market. We are the only brand to have patents across areas such as AI, Gaming, camera & image processing and much more. OPPO's 125W flash charge technology builds on many features of VOOC which provide better performance while ensuring safety and efficiency. At OPPO, we are committed to researching and developing technologies that help us understand consumer needs and serve the Indian market better.”

As for the 50W mini SuperVOOC charger, it brings in ultra-portability alongside offering great charging speeds. For higher charging speeds, users can opt for the relatively larger but still a compact 110W flash charger.

