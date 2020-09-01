OnePlus explains the news OxygenOS 11 design change: Know what it has to say

Image Source : ONEPLUS New OxygenOS 11

OnePlus recently introduced the developer preview of the next-gen version of its in-house skin -- the OxygenOS 11 -- with a significant design change. The developer preview, which is available for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro users, shows users how the new UI will look like. Now, the company has explained what went behind the new OxygenOS 11. Read on to know more about it.

OxygenOS 11 based on users' feedback

As per a post by OnePlus Forum, the company takes Stock Android into consideration and suggests that the overall user experience can be improved by taking users' feedback and introducing features that suit them best.

OnePlus aimed to use the white space on the screen and make the UI easy-to-use. For this, it conducted A/B testing with users to come up with the best size for the headline. While 65% of users preferred smaller headlines, 80% of users liked titles with subtitles. Taking this into consideration, OnePlus introduced the new headline-body hierarchy in OxygenOS 11 for a streamlined usage.

Similarly, OnePlus took feedback regarding the Contacts UI basis which it changed the line tab navigation to bottom navigation. This will now help users go for other menus in the Contacts app with just a glimpse at the icons.

The new OxygenOS 11 also intends to improve one-hand usage. OnePlus suggests that it used anthropometric data for a simple UI that will allow for easy one-hand usage. As per OnePlus, "the updated layout of OxygenOS 11 now moves the touch controls closer to your thumbs for easier access as soon as you open a menu." In addition to this, OnePlus also added more features such as the Quick Share button in the Camera app for convenient one-hand usage.

OnePlus concluded this by asking for more feedback and questions on the same. You can check out our first impressions article on the same to know more about OxygenOS 11.

