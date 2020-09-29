OnePlus 8T Pro won't launch alongside OnePlus 8T, confirms CEO Pete Lau

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus will be soon hosting its online event to unveil the OnePlus 8T as a successor to the OnePlus 7T. While rumours claimed that there won't be a OnePlus 8T Pro, there wasn't any official word on the same. Until now, when the company's CEO Pete Lau has suggested that OnePlus won't launch the OnePlus 8T Pro. Read on to know more about this.

OnePlus 8T Pro won't be a reality

To put some of the speculations to rest, OnePlus' Pete Lau took to the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo and suggested that this year we will only get to see the OnePlus 8T. The post suggested that those who wish to go for a Pro version of a OnePlus device should opt for the OnePlus 8 Pro that was launched a few months ago.

While there isn't a clear reason for it, Lau has suggested that 'there is no room for upgrade' to the OnePlus 8T. This somehow makes sense since the OnePlus 8 Pro, though an expensive OnePlus device, comes loaded with a number of premium features. This would ensure some difference between the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 8 Pro, unlike the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro that hardly had much of a difference. It will also help the company to divert people's attention towards the OnePlus 8 Pro and sell it more.

Image Source : ANDROID AUTHORITY Pete Lau's post on OnePlus 8T Pro

For those who don't know, the OnePlus 8T will make its entry on October 14 via a virtual event. The device is confirmed to have a 120Hz display and be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. It is expected to come with, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, quad rear cameras (48MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor), a 32MP front camera, and run Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top.

The smartphone is likely to retail at Euros 599 (around Rs. 51,730) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Euros 699 (around Rs. 60,365) for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage option.

Further, the OnePlus 8T is expected to launch along with a couple of IoT products such as OnePlus Watch, Buds Z truly wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Clover budget smartphone with Snapdragon 460 chipset, and the OnePlus Nord N10 5G with Snapdragon 690 processor, 90Hz display, and 64MP quad rear cameras.

