OnePlus 8T price leaked just after its launch date got confirmed: Know how much will it retail at

OnePlus is soon going to launch the OnePlus 8T 5G via an online event scheduled for next month. Prior to the official launch event on October 14, we have a new leak regarding the smartphone that hints at the possible pricing of the new OnePlus device. Read on to know more what it could be priced at.

OnePlus 8T price leaked

The OnePlus 8T prices has been leaked by a tipster via Twitter and if it is anything to go by, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone could be expensive. As per a tweet by Chun, the OnePlus 8T could retail at Euros 799 (around Rs. 68,960) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model and Euros 899 (around Rs. 77,590) for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant.

The prices are quite steep as compared to the OnePlus 8 when it was launched, which is priced at Euros 599 for 8GB/128GB model and Euros 699 for 12GB/256GB model. It, however, is similar to the price of the OnePlus 8 Pro that is priced at Euros 799 for 8GB/128GB and Euros 899 for 12GB/128GB variant.

You guys choose it, I will do it. So here's my "ExClUsIvE" OnePlus 8T leak in Europe:

8/128: 799€

12/256: 899€

Even though I still have some doubts but if we look at the 7T 8/128 last year was 100€ cheaper than the 7 Pro 8/128, this price leak makes some sense. Also my... https://t.co/inVnykOSin — Chun (@chunvn8888) September 21, 2020

The prices will be less for India but will still be more than the OnePlus 8, which is priced at Rs. 44,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Rs. 49,999 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

While details aren't fully available, the OnePlus 8T is expected to get a 6.55-inch Full HD+ flat display with 120Hz refresh rate and could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. As mentioned above, it is likely to get two RAM and Storage variants. On the camera front, there could be quad rear cameras (48MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor) and a 32MP front camera.

The device could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, and get an in-display fingerprint scanner. The OnePlus 8T will launch at 7:30 pm on October 14 and will be available to buy via Amazon India, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus offline stores.

