How much did Dhamaal 4 earn at the box office on Day 1? Early estimates revealed

New Delhi:

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaaferi's Dhamaal 4 has opened to a decent start at the domestic box office. The comedy entertainer began its theatrical run on Friday and has managed to draw audiences to cinemas on its first day. While the final figures are still awaited, the film has already crossed the Rs 6 crore mark in India.

Dhamaal 4 box office Day 1 collection

According to the latest live estimates on Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 has earned a net collection of Rs 6.26 crore on Day 1. This takes the film's India gross collection to Rs 7.39 crore, while the India net collection currently stands at Rs 6.26 crore.

Dhamaal 4 is running across 7,859 shows nationwide. The film has recorded an occupancy of 17.0 per cent on its opening day. The numbers are expected to change. It will be updated by 10.30 am on Saturday, July 11.

Dhamaal 4: Review

India TV rated Dhamaal 4 with 3 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review read: "Despite its predictable screenplay and several shortcomings, Dhamaal 4 manages to stay afloat largely because of its entertaining cast, excellent comic chemistry and light-hearted family-friendly atmosphere. The film never claims to be a cinematic masterpiece or an intelligent comedy layered with subtle humour. It is, quite simply, a popcorn entertainer that works best when you leave logic at the door."

"If you're a longtime fan of the Dhamaal franchise and enjoy absurd, logic-free situational comedies, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaaferi and Ravi Kishan's lively ensemble is unlikely to disappoint. It makes for an enjoyable family entertainer that you can comfortably watch with your children and loved ones this weekend while sharing a few carefree laughs," it further read.

Dhamaal 4: Cast

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Anjali Anand, Esha Gupta and Sanjeeda Shaikh in key roles. The first instalment, which was released in 2007, continues to be one of the cult Bollywood comedies of all time. The franchise extended to Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019). Dhamaal has also been renewed for Part 5.

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