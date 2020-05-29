OxygenOS 10.5.9 disables OnePlus 8 Pro’s colour filter than scanned through things

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus has released a software update for its OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone in the form of OxygenOS 10.5.9. The new version of OxygenOS brings in a slew of features, which includes the disablement of the smartphone's controversial Photohrom colour filter that recently made headlines. Read on to know more.

OnePlus 8 Pro's colour filter disabled

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.9 for the OnePlus 8 Pro, which disables the Photochrom camera filter in the smartphone. To recall, OnePlus recently announced that will disable the feature only in HydrogenOS (China's version of OxygenOS). However, the new software update is rolling for users globally, which means everyone with the smartphone can get hold of it.

The update is an OTA one and will be eventually available to users. The OxygenOS 10.5.9 changelog suggests that the Photochrom feature will be back in June with the necessary changes and improvements. However, the exact time isn't available.

For those who don't know, OnePlus 8 Pro had a Photochrom colour filter among the various filters available in the camera. The colour filter came to light when it was suggested that it can scan through plastic and thin clothing items. This was proven via a tweet by popular leakster Ben Geskin and a video by famous YouTuber Unbox Therapy.

The experiments, which was conducted on the Apple TV box, a Switch remote, and even a thin black t-shirt, suggested that the filter could easily see through plastic and thin clothes mainly in black, although, it was applicable on select products. The Photochrom filter used OnePlus 8 Pro's infrared sensor to capture infrared radiation that can't be seen through naked eyes.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage