OnePlus 8 Pro colour filter will be disabled temporarily in future update

OnePlus 8 Pro has a camera filter that allowed users to see-through plastic and clothes, as discovered quite recently. The colour filter option available in the camera app, raised privacy concerns as it could be used for the wrong reasons. Paying heed to all the concerns, OnePlus has now announced the feature will be temporarily disabled via a future update. Read on to know more.

OnePlus 8 Pro X-Ray feature to be disabled

As announced by OnePlus via a post on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, the OnePlus 8 Pro will soon get a software update, in about a week's time, which will temporarily disable to the colour filter feature. This will a part of the HydrogenOS update in China and will be expanded as an OxygenOS update in other markets as well.

The post suggests that the colour filter option available as Photochrom colour filter in the camera app's filter options won't work for a while and will be eventually re-enabled once the X-ray issue is resolved by the company.

For those who don't remember, a tweet by Ben Geskin, along with a video by the popular YouTube channel Unbox Therapy suggested that upon enabling the colour filter on the OnePlus 8 Pro, users can see through objects mainly in black. The experiment was performed on the Apple TV box, a Switch remote, and even a thin black t-shirt. However, the feature worked on select items that were made up of thin material.

The colour filter made use of the device's infrared sensor to capture infrared radiation that isn't visible to a naked human eye. The feature could be used easily by going to the Camera app, selecting the filter option in the top right corner, swiping through the number of filter option, and then selecting the Photochrom colour filter.

We hope the software update reaches users soon. We will update you once it is made available in India.

