Nokia 7.2 now available for purchase in India: Price, offers and specification details

Image Source : NOKIA Nokia comes at a starting price of Rs 18,599

Nokia 7.2 which was launched by HMD Global last week will now be available for sale starting today. Earlier, the phone was unveiled at the IFA 2019. Nokia 7.2 will be an Android device, which means the phone will get stock Android and receive timely updates. This is Nokia’s first smartphone to get a triple camera setup at the back, it also gets Nokia’s PureDisplay HDR display tech.

Nokia 7.2 Price and Offers

Nokia 7.2 comes at a starting price of Rs 18,599 for the base 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage while the 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,599. The phone will be available for sale online as well as at the offline stores.

Nokia is offering a 10 per cent cashback on HDFC card on purchase of the device from the offline stores and a 10 per cent cashback on HDFC consumer finance and no-cost EMIs. Jio subscriber can avail benefits up to Rs 7200 that includes a cashback of Rs 2200. Online customers can get RS20,00 gift card on the purchase of device on Nokia's online store while Flipkart is offering Rs 2000 extra on exchange.

Nokia 7.2 Specifications

Powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC, Nokia 7.2 comes with two RAM variants of 4 GB and 6 GB with a storage capacity of 64 GB that's expandable up to 512 GB through SD card. The phone comes with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box and will get a free three months trial membership of Google one.

Nokia 7.2 gets a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with HDR 10 support and will be the first Nokia phone to sport a triple camera setup on the back. The primary 48-megapixel camera will be supported by an 8 megapixel and a 5-megapixel camera. On the front, the phone gets 20-megapixel selfie camera. The phone comes packed with a 3500 mAH battery that supports Quick charge.