Image Source : TWITTER/MSWIPE Mswipe launches app store for POS devices

Targeting small and medium-sized enterprises, point-of-sale device seller Mswipe on Tuesday announced the launch of Money Store, an app store that will come bundled with the company's Android-based smart terminals.

Also, read: Infinix Hot 7 with MediaTek Helio P25 CPU and 6.19-inch display launched in India

Built with a vision to extend the utility of POS terminals beyond payments, the Money Store will provide merchants one-click access to a wide range of curated productivity apps from developers like GoFrugal, Logic ERP, ePaisa, Logosoft, Adequare, Retailware, Intution, Clinicia and nGO, Mswipe said.

The app store has over 100 apps already and the company plans to add over 100 apps more on the Money Store by the end of the current financial year.

The productivity apps will enable merchants to do away with the cost and space required to run a computer-based billing and inventory solution, Mswipe said, adding that these stores will now be able to operate POS terminals that offer billing, inventory management and customer management capabilities in an easy-to-use interface.

"We are excited to be the first to launch an app store for POS devices in India. Automation can be a game changer for SME merchants," said Manish Patel, Founder and CEO, Mswipe.

"The Money Store with its best-in-class productivity apps will substantially enhance the value of our products for our customers enabling them to increasingly use their POS terminals for activities like sales, purchases, inventory management, purchase of goods, etc. besides accepting all types of payments," Patel added.

Software developers who have published their apps on the Money Store get access to Mswipe's 500,000 merchant base, the company said.

Also, read: Realme Million Days sale: Discounts on Realme 3 Pro, extended 2 years warranty on Realme C2 and more