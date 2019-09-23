Moto E6s goes on sale today. Details inside

Image Source : TWITTER Motorola goes on sale from today.

Motorola’s latest Moto E6s goes on sale in India from 12 PM today via Flipkart. The device was unveiled last week with Motorola first Smart TV in India. The device is the latest addition to Motorola’s budget smartphone series, the Moto E series. The Moto E6s was first introduced at IFA 2019 as E6 Plus but was rebranded for the India market.

Moto E6s has was launched last week at a price of Rs 7999 and will come in Rich Cranberry and Polished Graphite color variants. The phone will be available with offers that include a Rs 2200 Jio cashback and Cleartrip vouchers of Rs 3000

Talking about the specifications of the phone, the Moto E6s has a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The device sports a 6.1-inch Max Vision IPS display with a pixel density of 720x1560 and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Moto E6s will come with Android Pie 9.0 out of the box. The fingerprint scanner sits at the back of the device and is integrated with Motorola’s logo.

Moto E6s is the first E series device to get a dual-camera setup and comes with 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary camera for depth and LED flash. On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The phone also with a dedicated SD slot expandable up to 512 GB. The phone is packed with a 3000 mAH battery and comes with 10 W charger in the box.